Peshawar - Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka visited the Center of Excellence (CoE) for TVET, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar on Tuesday.

The visit’s objective was to evaluate how the facility operated in its new capacity. The mission was delighted to see how the CoE in Peshawar was contributing to the reformation of the TVET industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Ambassador visited various labs and inspected the status of operations being executed at the center. She engaged in interactive discussions with the center’s teachers and students while reviewing a variety of products created by the students as part of project work. She praised the management’s and the faculty’s efforts to give the pupils the necessary marketable skills.

A brief overview of the accomplishments made by the centre in the previous years was given by Dr. Hazrat Hussain, Principal of CoE Peshawar, and Sadiq Orakzai, Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa- TEVTA.

He emphasised the joint collaboration agreements that had been made with prospective private sector stakeholders. He promised that the Center would soon be reinforced in order to better support the Quality Management Unit.

Tahir Khan and Qazi Farid TVET SSP laid the foundation for the Center’s important position by addressing the market’s demand for certain skills.