LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tues­day urged the party workers and supporters to continue the struggle for ‘real freedom’ even if he is arrested or killed.

“Police are out there to arrest me. They think when Imran Khan is in jail, the nation will sleep. You must prove them wrong. You have to prove that this nation can struggle with­out Imran Khan” he said in a video message as the police reached outside Zaman Park to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case. Imran Khan urged the nation to stand resolute and fight for ‘Haqe­eqi Azadi’ (real freedom) and rule of law. The PTI chief stated that the government believed the nation would not react if he got arrested. He urged the party workers and supporters to prove the imported govern­ment ‘wrong’. “The nation will have to prove that we are a liv­ing nation”, he said as he asked the nation to continue its strug­gle for real freedom and come out of their houses. He said the nation would never accept the “worst slavery of thieves’’. “This nation is the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him) and it was formed on the principles and slogan of La ilaha Illallah. You must step out and fight for your rights and true freedom,” he said. He called on Pakistanis to stand up for their rights and true freedom, stating that he has been fighting this battle all his life and would continue to do so in future as well. He made it clear that if something were to happen to him, his supporters must carry on the fight and never accept the tyranny of the “thieves” who are making decisions for the coun­try, particularly the one man who holds the reins of power. “God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will con­tinue to do so,” he said. Mean­while, at a time when the police clashed with the PTI workers outside Zaman Park, party’s Vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that party leader­ship was ready to find a possi­ble way out” to avert bloodshed.