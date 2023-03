Share:

PESHAWAR - Political and economic experts besides the general public on Tuesday lauded the Prime Minister’s free wheat flour package that would greatly help provide significant relief to millions of households during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, PML-N spokesman while appreciating the Prime Minister’s package aimed to provide free of charge flour to over 15.8 million households of Punjab province during Ramazan was highly commendable and praised-worthy.