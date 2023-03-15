Share:

FAISALABAD - Unidentified robbers shot dead a worker of a local beverage factory over resistance during a robbery in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 60-year-old Qa­mar Javaid of Ahmad Abad was working in a local beverage fac­tory. He was returning home on a motorcycle from his duty late in the night when two armed ban­dits intercepted him near Millat Colony Muhammadi Chowk.

They tried to rob valuable items from Qamar Javaid but he accelerated the two-wheeler due to which the outlaws got enraged and they opened fire. As a result, the motorcyclist received bul­let injuries in his head and died on-the-spot after falling from the bike. Receiving information, SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kamail, DSP Batala Colony Malik Tariq and SHO Rana Javaid reached the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

They also constituted a team to investigate the incident and ensure arrest of the culprits on urgent basis, the spokesperson added.

MINOR FOUND MURDERED

A minor was found murdered in fields, in the limits of Sadr Tandlianwala police station.

The police said on Tuesday that 8-year-old Faizan had gone missing from his house in Chak No 417-GB Tandlianwala. Dur­ing search, his parents found his body lying in fields outside the locality and reported the matter to area police.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the boy was killed after unnatural offence, the po­lice said.

Sadr Division SP Azhar told media that a special police team had been constituted to inves­tigate the incident on scientific lines. He hoped that accused involved in the murder would soon be arrested.

ONE DIES, 9 INJURED AS SPEEDING VAN TURNS TURTLE

A passenger was killed, while nine others including two wom­en received injuries in a road ac­cident near Makkuana Bypass on Jaranwala Road here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a speeding passenger wagon turned turtle after hit­ting road divider as its driver reportedly went asleep. Conse­quently, Muhammad Ramzan son of Khizar Hayat (20) resi­dent of Sherazi Park Jaranwala received serious injuries and died on the spot, while nine oth­ers suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted five in­jured— Sharif (80), Haris (20), Noreen (35), Ali Sher (60) and Amin (65) to DHQ hospital in critical condition, while provided first aid to four victims— Akmal (40), Rehana (35), Liaqat (70) and Waqar (50) on the spot .