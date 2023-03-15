Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Housing Authority (FGEHA) has allocated around 1,188 category-I plots in Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad for allotment to federal gov­ernment employees as per the approved layout plan.

“As per the decision of the 142nd meeting of the executive committee of the authority, a 3.5 per cent quota was further segregated into constitutional serving (2.5 per cent), constitu­tional retired (0.5 per cent) and constitutional widows (0.5 per cent) categories with the criteria “age-wise seniority” and “length of service” respectively,” said a document available with APP.

It said a number of plots to be allotted as per the above-ap­proved quota were reserved in the Park Road Housing Scheme for the registered members of constitutional bodies/ quota. The bodies included in the said quota were the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, Federal Shariat Court, Election Commission of Paki­stan, Senate Secretariat, Nation­al Assembly Secretariat, Islamic Ideological Council, Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and Fed­eral Tax Ombudsman Office, the document said. The allotment in Park Road Housing Scheme would be made under age-wise seniority to above mentioned constitutional bodies registered in membership Drive-II.