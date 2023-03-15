LAHORE - Khadian police arrested five robbers including two wounded after police encounter here on Tuesday. Police said that a citizen,Maratab reported on police help line number-15 that four robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.
The team on information set up a picket near Peyal road while the bandits after seeing police opened fire.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,two dacoits suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accomplices managed to escape.