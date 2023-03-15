Share:

LAHORE - Khadian police arrested five robbers including two wounded after police encounter here on Tuesday. Police said that a citizen,Maratab re­ported on police help line number-15 that four robbers snatched cash,motorcycle and mobile phone from him and fled.

The team on information set up a picket near Peyal road while the bandits after seeing po­lice opened fire.The team retaliated and dur­ing the gunfight,two dacoits suffered injuries and fell on the ground,whereas other accom­plices managed to escape.