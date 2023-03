Share:

SARGODHA - The district administration imposed Rs20,000 fine on a petrol pump over fallacious measurements in Kotmomin here on Tuesday. According to the official sources, in the line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Assis­tant Commissioner (AC) Kot­momin Rabnawaz launched a crackdown against shop­keepers involved in over­charging, artificial inflation and illegal storage of goods in the tehsil.