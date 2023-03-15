Share:

LAHORE-The Garrison Golf Tournament 2023, that attracted more than 500 golfers from across the country, concluded at Lahore Garrison Green.

The colorful opening ceremony of the tournament was presided over by Maj Gen Qaiser Saman, GOC 10 Div, and Brig Bilal Sarfaraz, President Lahore Garrison Green. More than five hundred golfers from various clubs in several categories participated in the tournament, which included AAA Associates’ Lahore golf team including Wajid Riaz, GM Sales, Umar Ijaz, Branch Head Lahore, and Rana Rehan, Sales Consultant.

The concluding ceremony was attended by a large number of renowned golfers, army officers, and their families. The chief guests at the occasion included Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Core Commander 4 Core Lahore, Lt Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool (Ex-governor Punjab), Lt Gen (R) Tauqeer Zia (former PCB Chairman), and Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain (ex-President PGF).

It is worth mentioning here that AAA Associates has continued its efforts to support professional athletes and games in the country by organizing this grand corporate golfing tournament at Lahore. The major success of the event was that it attracted clubs and golfers from several cities in the country.

AAA Associates has cultivated a reputation as the biggest private-sector sponsor of golf events across the country. It has organized tournaments in collaboration with well-reputed private and corporate entities as well as public institutes and the military. Its sponsorship of the game of golf also includes athletes that are representing Pakistan’s golf talent at the international level.