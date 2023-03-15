Share:

GENDALE-Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers at a press conference on March 13, signed a document renaming Glendale Swift City until March 18, duration of Taylor Swift’s tour. The proclamation reads:

“Glendale is SO enchanted to meet Taylor Swift as she kicks off ‘The Eras Tour’ at State Farm Stadium that the city has taken on SWIFT CITY as a symbolic new name for March 17 and 18.” “There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here. We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!” Swift announced her current tour in November 2022. “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift revealed on social media. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” Soon after, she announced eight new dates on tour.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” Swift wrote on Twitter. The “Anti-Hero” singer will share the platform with opening acts Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn as supporting acts.