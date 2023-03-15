Share:

LAHORE-To select national bridge teams for participation in the 22nd Bridge Federation of Middle East Competition due to be held in May 2023, the Pakistan Bridge Federation is holding bridge trials activity at Karachi Gymkhana over eight days. At the end of the first day activity, Ghazi Team comprising star bridge players Tehsin Gheewala, Farrukh Liaqat, Hasan Askari, Imran Abedi, Rashidul Ghazi and Mohsin Chandna brought into play their bridge playing skills to attain top position after three rounds. Total points accumulated by Ghazi Team add upto 50.33 imp. In second position at 40.66 imp is Kamran Team consisting of Kamran Ibrahim, Mirza Shauq Hussain, Ghalib Bandesha, Masood Mazhar, Zakir Mehmood and Azhar Hamid. KAAGAZ team including Kashif Shah, Anis ur Rehman, Ahsan Javed Qureshi and Gulzar Ahmed Bilal, is placed at a score of 40.52. Other teams lag behind are Puri Estate team at 29.25 imp, Allana at 26.75, Karachi FBR at 18.48 and placed at last position is Islamabad Aces.