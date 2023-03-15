Share:

LAHORE - Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)has called the attention ofthe Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the Government of Pakistanregarding the complications found in the ongoing 1st Digital Cen­sus across Pakistan.Wajahat Masood, Chairman and Peter Jacob, Executive Director of the CSJ,in a joint statement observedthat the field operation of cen­sushad confronted obstacles. The state­ment appreciated the positive develop­ments such as provision of helpline to assist and resolve complaints related to the census however, due to a lack of information and trust, the public response to the census teams is not encouraging. The statement said that a vast majority of the population ap­pears tobe unaware of the census pro­cess hence the enumerators are facing difficulties. PBS is also actively updat­ing its social media platforms but less in the mainstream media.

Referring to media reports, the state­ment underlined the manifestation of lack of preparation, training of field enumerators, and insufficient staff. The observation by Civil Society Orga­nizations (CSOs) of the census process shows that the enumerators were also facing issues in finding locations on tablets for houses to be geo-tagged.

The staff complained about insuf­ficient payments to carry out their du­ties in the fieldwhich impacted work.Authorities should ensure the funds are disbursed immediately to avoid delays. Given the recent attacks on the census teams(Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi)security needs to be beefed up. Peter Jacob, executive director of CSJ observed that his organization held numerous meetings with PBS and gave recommendations to ensure the census process is, participatory,transparent, and inclusive of all beings. He fur­ther said,“As the count is being con­ducted across the country with lim­ited resources, Pakistan Bureau of Statisticsmust ensure that theabove-mentionedissues must be addressed immediately tohelp in building trust in the system and the final results.”