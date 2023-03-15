Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali an­nounced on Tuesday that KP provincial as­sembly election will be held on May 28.

Following the meet­ing on Tuesday with senior members of the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), Haji Ghulam Ali declared that the pro­vincial assembly elec­tion would be held on May 28. In addition, he also called on President Dr Arif Alvi before revealing the date for election in the KP province. The Election Commission of Paki­stan had invited Haji Ghulam Ali to a final consultation on the KP assembly election in a letter sent to him last week. An earlier meeting in this regard was held in the Governor’s House, but it was unable to decide a polling date. In a recent suo motu case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared that elections in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab must be held within 90 days. Midway through January, the provincial assemblies in both provinces were dissolved, and caretaker governments have been in place since then. In both of the provincial assem­blies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held a majority. Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, ordered the dissolution of the assem­blies to pressurise the feder­al government for calling early national elections.