PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali announced on Tuesday that KP provincial assembly election will be held on May 28.
Following the meeting on Tuesday with senior members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Haji Ghulam Ali declared that the provincial assembly election would be held on May 28. In addition, he also called on President Dr Arif Alvi before revealing the date for election in the KP province. The Election Commission of Pakistan had invited Haji Ghulam Ali to a final consultation on the KP assembly election in a letter sent to him last week. An earlier meeting in this regard was held in the Governor’s House, but it was unable to decide a polling date. In a recent suo motu case, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab must be held within 90 days. Midway through January, the provincial assemblies in both provinces were dissolved, and caretaker governments have been in place since then. In both of the provincial assemblies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held a majority. Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, ordered the dissolution of the assemblies to pressurise the federal government for calling early national elections.