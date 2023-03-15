Share:

KARACHI-Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), organized its 26th Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tessori was the chief guest of the event and guests of honor included former federal Interior Minister Lt. General (r) Moinuddin Haider and noted businessman Sardar Yasin Malik. On this memorable occasion, over 1000 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS program including PhD. Position holders were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for securing the highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that this is an era of software-based digital applications and emerging technologies. We are living in an environment where only knowledge and skills matter and job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive, he added.

He urged women not to restrict the position-holder girls to domestic chores as their daughter-in-law and let them continue with their skill-based professional career. Kamran Khan Tessori said that the university management has a long period of proven track of successful development, the will, determination, and potential to bring change in the university according to the dynamics of the environment.

Addressing the 26th Convocation of Sir Syed University, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the Convocation is the culmination of your tireless efforts with the feeling of accomplishment in life. He said that Sir Syed University is undoubtedly a distinguished university that was established on the vision of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and it carries forward his legacy of education and social reform to create a peaceful and progressive society. He said that Sir Syed University signifies a new strategic direction in comprehensive education where it broadens perspectives, builds diverse connections and encourages innovation and ideas across borders.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that the youth is now approaching software-based digital applications that provide them with easy employment and take them to entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that innovation and emerging technologies together can open up new vistas of development and prosperity for Pakistan.

Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that Sir Syed University, sponsored by AMUOBA, embodies Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s philosophy and has grown from two departments and 200 students in 1994 to 12 departments offering undergraduate, postgraduate, MS, and PhD programs with 6,263 students and 391 faculty members, including 63 holding PhDs. The teacher-student ratio of 16:1 meets accreditation council criteria. Since its inception, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has produced over 20,000 highly skilled and competent graduates, who have made significant contributions to both the local and global job market. The MoUs were signed with national and foreign institutions, including Spain, China, Turkey, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Syria. Over the course of the past year, a total of 101 research papers were published in prestigious research journals.

Convenor SSUET Research Journal and Newsletter were honoured with Gold Medal for his valuable services in the field of research and publications.

Students were also honored with gold, silver and bronze medals including merit certificates for their outstanding achievements in their academic career.

In the end, students of Sir Syed University presented Tarana-e-Aligarh with live music.