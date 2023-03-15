Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with Prof. Dr. Abid Jameel, Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, on Monday to discuss ways to improve and strengthen the government’s collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on tobacco control and tobacco harm reduction.

The “Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control” is a provincial coalition of numerous CSOs that was founded by Blue Veins with the Union’s assistance. Its goal is to direct, develop, strengthen, and support successful multi-sectoral tobacco control interventions and actions that aid in the implementation of tobacco control policies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the audience, the Advisor to CM reaffirmed his dedication to fortifying the organised framework for tobacco control and thanked CSOs for their support of the government. At the discussion, representatives of the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber gave the advisor “Policy Recommendations” on workable approaches and plans for coordinated interventions for tobacco control and a smoke-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Advisor to CM received a briefing on the most recent patterns in tobacco use. The discussion brought to light the areas that require urgent policy changes and wise choices in order to improve public health in general. The Health Advisor stated a strong commitment to taking action to address the problem despite acknowledging its seriousness.

The tobacco epidemic is a significant public health issue, and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very worried about it, according to Prof. Dr. Abid Jameel, Advisor to the acting Chief Minister on Health.