Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid warned on Wednesday that the government will have to pay a heavy price if anything bad happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan as clashes between party workers and law enforcers underway in Lahore over ex-prime minister’s possible arrest.

In a series of tweet, former interior minister said situation in Lahore had worsened enough that former US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had reacted to it, adding that US Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina was also due to reach Pakistan.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed to $6 billion external financing assurance but on ground situation showed the country was heading towards uncertainty. He said people had taken the streets over the possible arrest of Khan.

The AML chief warned that the political turbulence would heighten further if the Supreme Court’s order regarding holding of elections are defied. He asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to introspect his motives.