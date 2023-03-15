Share:

According to a new study conducted by the Sindh Planning and Development Department, at least 50 percent of all children in Tharparkar suffer from stunting because of poor hygiene, malnutrition, horrendous sanitation conditions and virtually no access to clean water. The district is a reflection of the broader condition of the province which has been neglected for decades, the result of which is this impending health crisis. Most civil society organisations have been of great help but ultimately, it is the government that must assume a greater degree of responsibility.

Tharparkar is one of Sindh’s most densely populated areas, with a population of 1.6 million according to the 2017 census. This number includes 325,000 children—extremely vulnerable segments of the population—who have been found to be experiencing some health problem. Stunted growth is perhaps the most severe ailment since it has long-term impacts that inspire more complications in the future. Despite this, it would seem as though the government does not care.

Outside of the extended periods of drought that the region of Sindh, and particularly Tharparkar, experiences, there are multiple problems that deserve the state’s attention. Most people living in this district lack access to clean water, live in unsanitary conditions and have a poor standard of hygiene as well. A high birth rate, overpopulation and inadequate resources add to such problems and make conditions direr. On top of all this, a significant chunk of the majority also lives below the poverty line and suffers from malnutrition–especially children who are at a critical stage in their life in regard to human development. Tharparkar has been left neglected on multiple counts and now the people are paying the price.

It is vital that the government intervenes at this stage, before the situation worsens, through welfare, development, and healthcare schemes. These will be essential in not only improving the quality of life of the millions that live in the district but will open up avenues to combat poor economic conditions.