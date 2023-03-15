Share:

Pakistan faces one of the worst financial crises these days. Inflation and price hikes have had an adverse impact on the segment of society that survives on a fixed income, the salaried class. On top of it, the energy crises during the harshest winter season have added to the people’s suffering. The sharp increase in prices of used imported clothes has hit the poor rather hard. The second-hand stems for the winter season are now expensive and out of the reach of millions. In these hard times, businessmen and the financial elite of the country need to step up. Real estate giants, in particular, should take the activity as part of their corporate social responsibility.

They should launch campaigns and activities to alleviate the suffering of the masses. Donors may pool in for winter clothing items. Or they can even lend a helping hand to the importers of second-hand clothes and other items. It will be a small effort because Pakistan is a huge country with 220 million people, but it can still alleviate the misery of a lot of people. It can once again make a difference by extending a helping hand to many as it will at least make this winter a little less harsh for the poor, especially the homeless souls who spend their dark, cold nights under the skies.

NADIL RAHIM BUKSH,

Islamabad.