ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the traffic rules violators and issued 8179 fine tickets to road users for not fastening seat belts and 7317 for using mobile phones while driving during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking stern action against the violators.

A campaign is underway to ensure a disci­plined traffic system in the city and citizens are also requested to follow the traffic rules in or­der to maintain a disciplined traffic system in the city. Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traf­fic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and polite­ness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. The Islamabad capital police are also ensuring strict legal action against other traffic rules violators as well. The force issues traffic vi­olation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.