Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ata Tarar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying that the latter can’t skip arrest.

Addressing a press conference, he lashed out at Mr Khan saying that the PTI chief kept a gas mask with him and the government did not want any bloodshed, and action would be taken against those who were responsible for throwing petrol bombs.

He added Imran feared arrest and on his order the police were attacked. Mr Tarar mentioned that there was a role of Gilgit-Baltistan police in the matter as well and the federal government transferred the GB IG because of it.

SAPM said that Islamabad police were unarmed and PTI chief wanted special treatment. “Terrorists and thieves would behave similarly in the future,” said Mr Tarar.

He lambasted Yasmin Rashid saying the latter’s audio leak proved that PTI wanted bloodshed.

“Imran Khan always challenges the jurisdiction of the court or gets a stay order and he will have to pay for damaging government property,” said Mr Tarar.