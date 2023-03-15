Share:

QUETTA - Federal Overseas Pakistanis Minister Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that measures were being taken to make agreements with foreign countries for Pakistanis to go abroad legally for business with an aim to prevent human trafficking.

He expressed these views while addressing s press conference with PPP Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Secretary Informa­tion Sardar Sarbuland Khan Jogezai and other of­ficials, at Quetta Press Club.

He said that actions would be taken against agents in order to control the illegal traveling to foreign countries. He said that he was striv­ing to recover the occupied land of the Overseas Department. Inflation has increased due to the agreements made by Imran Khan, he said, adding that the economic situation in the country would be improved till May. “We are trying to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis, the decision to occupy the lands of overseas Pakistanis would be made soon,” he maintained