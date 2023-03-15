Share:

PESHAWAR - During his visit to Ayub Medical College (AMC), Abbottabad, Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof Dr Zia ul Haq inaugurated a 3-day book fair and had a meeting with the staff.

Faculty members, a sizable number of pupils, and the dean of the AMC, Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, were also present. Both the Dean and Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, visited every booth put up at the book fair and expressed interest in a variety of books.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq stated during the opening ceremony that the book fair will encourage young pupils to study more. The best type of worship for raising one’s knowledge and consciousness is friendship with books.

He continued by saying that we now need to learn every subject. Literature on science, human history, and other subjects help us think more critically. The Islami Jamiat Talba was commended for organising the book fair by Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, who also praised this effort.

The VC then had a thorough discussion with the AMC staff. He claimed that KMU places a high priority on raising the standard of medical and allied health sciences instruction across all of its constituent and affiliated schools. In accordance with the directives of the Higher Education Commission and pertinent regulatory agencies, KMU is pursuing a comprehensive agenda of reforms in all areas connected to academics, research, exams, laboratories, and governance of the institutions affiliated with the university. We support more than 200 KMU affiliated institutions, and he insisted that improving their general calibre is our top goal.