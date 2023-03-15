Share:

PESHAWAR - A three-day technology competition event was conducted at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority’s Peshawar campus in association with FAS T National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences.

Numerous technical and non-technical contests, as well as social events like Qawali performances, concerts, and sporting competitions, were all part of the event. Participants also had the chance to peruse business exhibits and ethnic food stalls. The Culture & Tourism Authority organised a city tour for the attendees who had travelled from various parts of the nation to attend this event on the last day. Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority Bakhtiar Khan, attended the award event as the chief guest, and Khurshid Alam served as the guest of honour. Prizes were distributed among the tournament winners during the ceremony.

The DG stressed the significance of creativity and innovation in creating competitive global demands as well as the critical role of academia in nation-building. Nations cannot thrive, he continued, without a culture that values research, innovation, and creativity. He also commended the university administration for arranging the technology competition event successfully and emphasised the necessity of colleges working with business to support research and innovation.