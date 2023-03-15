Share:

The district administration announced on Wednesday that all educational institutions would remain closed on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Lahore Commissioner Ali Randhawa.

“All public and private educational institutions will remain closed in Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Mall Road and Mian Mir,” the notification read.

The decision comes as school vans, ambulances and general public got stuck at different places in the provincial capital on Tuesday following clashes between police and PTI supporters outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park as they tried to detain PTI chief on a court order.

A tense situation prevailed in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park.

The police failed to arrest the former premier despite the passage of 19 hours as PTI workers laid siege to the path leading to Imran Khan’s residence as well as Canal Road.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters on Tuesday night took control of Zaman Park Lahore following hours-long face-off with police, who arrived to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.