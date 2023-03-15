Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday con­cluded hearing over petitions against the sedi­tion law and reserved its decision. The single bench of the high court, comprised of Justice Shahid Karim, heard identical petitions chal­lenging the sedition law. Deputy Attorney Gen­eral Asad Ali Bajwa represented federal gov­ernment, while Abuzar Salman Niazi advocate represented petitioner. The court directed the federal government to submit details of sedi­tion cases filed in 12 months. “The sedition law initially seems very ambiguous,” Justice Shahid Karim remarked. DAG Asad Ali Bajwa argued that Section 124-A has been in accordance with the constitution. “Sedition laws are a leg­acy of the colonial history”, petitioner’s counsel argued. “Pakistan’s constitution gives freedom of expression and opinion to every citizen,” the lawyer said. “Even today, people being booked under Section 124-A (sedition) over speeches against government,” counsel said.