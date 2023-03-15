Share:

MULTAN - A man opened fire and injured his two brothers-in-law over domestic dispute, here at 18 Kasi Budla Road on Tues­day morning. According to a police spokesperson, the accused had a long-running dispute with his in-laws. Common relatives tried for patch up between the two parties but all the effort went in vain. He opened fire at his brothers-in-laws, namely Muhammad Wasim and Mu­hammad Sajid and fled from the scene. The culprit is yet to be identified. The injured were shifted to the nearby Nishtar Hospital in a critical condition. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search operation to arrest him.