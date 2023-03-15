Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Sindh including Karachi from March 16 to 20. According to the Meteorological Department (MET Office), a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 16 and will prevail till March 20. Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from March 17 to 19, the Met Office said. The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.