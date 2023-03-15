Share:

ISLAMABAD - A five-member team under the leadership of Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mukhtar participated in the scholarship distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) on Tuesday. In the ceremony, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Dr Asad Majeed Khan distributed PFOWA scholarship cheques among meritorious students. The programme supports sons and daughters of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in grades 1-15. Other initiatives of the PFOWA are in supporting healthcare programs, including widows’ welfare.