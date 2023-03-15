Share:

PESHAWAR - For the elected representatives from Dir (Lower) and the combined tribal district Bajaur, the Planning & Development Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organised a technical orientation session on planning and budgeting in conjunction with the Sub-National Governance (SNG) Program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the UK.

33 officials, including women and minorities, were trained during the session at the DC office in Timargarah on their responsibilities under the new local government system, especially in the areas of planning, budgeting, and budget implementation. Attending the orientation exercise were chairmen and members of various Tehsil Councils from Dir (Lower) and Bajaur.

Iftikhar Ahmad, the chief guest, thanked Oxford Policy Management (OPM), which is administering the SNG programme, for organising the worthwhile session and choosing the Dir (Lower) and Bajaur districts for this activity.