The people affected by the earthquake in Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon need medicine the most. Pakistan has over 800 pharmaceutical industries and can easily supply all the medicine needed by these earthquake-affected countries. However, the problem is that each country controls the import of medicine through its complex and costly registration process.

If the Government of Pakistan requests the governments in Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon to allow the import of Pakistan-registered medicines into their countries, Pakistani medicines can be sent directly to these countries. This would enable Pakistan to supply crucial medicine to all these countries, and Pakistani pharmaceutical products would also get registered for future exports to these countries.

A similar offer can be given to Ukraine and Russia, as both countries purchase medicines from international markets. Pakistani medicine can fulfill their requirements at a lower cost.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.