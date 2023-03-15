Share:

LAHORE -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul as the head and bowling coaches of national team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan later this month. Abdul Rehman is a seasoned coach, who has performed been carrying out duties at domestic level. He was the head coach of KP when they won National T20 and Pakistan Cup, and shared Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with Central Punjab. He also won two National T20s as head coach of Peshawar Panthers and was Peshawar Zalmi’s assistant coach when they won the PSL in 2017. Rehman has also been assistant coach under Andy Flower at Multan Sultans for the last four years. He was Pakistan U19 coach during Bangladesh’s tour of Multan in November last year. Umar Gul was Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the recent ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Majeed will continue their roles as batting and fielding coaches, respectively.