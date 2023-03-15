Share:

Fighting over petty issues in Karachi has unfortunately become a common occurrence, with people often engaging in physical altercations on the roads for reasons that are often unknown. Verbal intimidation is also prevalent, primarily due to traffic irregularities such as irresponsible and reckless driving, and dangerous overtaking. It is a concerning trend that every other person involved in such incidents tends to blame the other person, without taking responsibility for their actions.

While making mistakes is a natural human trait, supporting someone who is clearly at fault is not justifiable. It is unfortunate to note that people from the same nationality tend to show undue favor towards each other, regardless of who is at fault. This biased behavior only serves to further divide our society.

This level of partiality undermines the foundation of any nation. We must strive to unite ourselves, regardless of our different nationalities. United we stand, divided we fall. We should adopt a similar attitude towards everyone, regardless of their nationality, and live as a united nation.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.