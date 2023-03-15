Share:

LAHORE-PepsiCo, one of Pakistan’s leading food and beverage companies, has collaborated with Traffic Police Lahore to train and provide driver learning licenses to more than 5000 female students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two parties in Lahore. The purpose of this campaign is to support equality of transport choices for women by providing them with an impartial platform for learning.

PepsiCo donated five state-of-the-art electric scooters at the ceremony. These electric scooters will be used in the training program for the issuance of learner licenses and will later be handed over to Lahore Traffic police to use in the women’s training centers. The campaign shall continue for a month where there will be activations at five big universities of Lahore, targeting a population of 25,000 to 30,000 students for training.

Chief Traffic Police Officer Capt. Mustansar Feroze says, “It is an absolute pleasure to be part of such a noble initiative that does not just promote gender equality but also allows us to improve road safety standards. We extend our full support to team Pepsico for providing young girls with training and easy issuance of learner driving licenses. Both teams are looking forward to working together to create a safe environment that may lead to successful career opportunities in transportation for women in Pakistan.”

Through this campaign, PepsiCo wishes to promote the idea that women should be empowered, self-sufficient, and self-assured for society to flourish. It is not the first time PepsiCo has taken such an initiative to uplift society and bring a positive change in the mindset of people. The company has been working on several meaningful projects such as the Plastic Waste and Recycling Program, Millions of Meals Program, Access to Safe Water Program, Amal Career Fellowship Program and Child Education Program, all of which have greatly contributed towards the betterment of society.

“It’s heartening to see the “Why Not Meri Jaan” movement being completely accepted and owned by the youth of Pakistan. It is a humbling experience for us to be able to drive real impact with our latest campaign by normalizing and empowering women riding bikes. We believe it is high time we create an environment for women that is unencumbered by any prejudice or stereotype so they can make choices for their independence and progress” says Ayesha Janjua, the Senior Director Marketing of PepsiCo.