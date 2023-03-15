Share:

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the men's squad which will travel to Maldives for a friendly match. The only encounter will take place on 21st March at Laamu Gan Stadium in Gan.

The list of 23 players is as below:

Goalkeepers:

Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Salman Ul Haq.

Defenders:

Mamoon Musa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Touqeer Ul Hassan, Sardar Wali, Rao Umar Hayat, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Ali Khan Niazi and M. Sufyan.

Midfielders:

Ali Uzair, Alamgir Ghazi, Zain Ul Abideen Ishaq and Harun Hamid.

Forwards:

Shayek Dost, M. Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, A. Samad Shahzad, Umar Saeed and M. Waheed.