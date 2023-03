Share:

Chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on prevailing political situation of the country.

On the occasion, Mahmood Khan Achakzai lauded the Prime Minister's vision of making the development of Balochistan a priority and paying special attention towards the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees of Balochistan.