ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, while expressing satisfaction on positive trajectory of the relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, stressed the importance of enhancing mutual co­operation in multiple fields.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Command­er of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mo­hammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa who called on him here, emphasised the bilateral coopera­tion in the fields of information technology, medi­cine, construction, food security, and export of Pa­kistani skilled and semi-skilled human resource.

Both sides discussed avenues of cooperation be­tween the two brotherly countries. The prime minis­ter hailed the historic fraternal ties between the two countries, characterized by common aspirations, respect, and values. General Al Khalifa acknowl­edged the deep-seated bilateral relations between the two countries and shared aspirations for further strengthening them in all areas of common interest.