ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him importance of effective legislation for development and prosperity of the country. Overall political situation and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting. Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting with Commander of Bahrain’s National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, emphasised the need to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in diverse fields. They discussed avenues of cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, he specifically underscored the need for increased cooperation in information technology, medicine, construction, food security, and export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled human resource.
Share: