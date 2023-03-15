Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him im­portance of effective legis­lation for development and prosperity of the country. Overall political situation and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting. Federal Min­isters Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting with Commander of Bahrain’s National Guard General Shaikh Moham­med Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, emphasised the need to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in diverse fields. They dis­cussed avenues of coop­eration between the two brotherly countries. Ex­pressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, he spe­cifically underscored the need for increased coopera­tion in information technol­ogy, medicine, construction, food security, and export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled human resource.