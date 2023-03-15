Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates, aspiring to participate in forthcom­ing Punjab Provincial Assem­bly election, should imme­diately submit applications to the PML-N Central Secre­tariat, 180 H, Model, Lahore. In a tweet, she said the last date for submission of ap­plications was March 18. She said in line with the decision of the party, the candidates were once again informed to submit their applications as soon as possible.