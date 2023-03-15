MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have recovered four kids allegedly abducted by unknown outlaws within a short span of eight hours, on Tuesday.
According to police sources, four kids namely Kashif son of Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem son of Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Kamran son of Wahid Bukash, Shahzeb son of Rab Nawaz, students of a religious seminary, went missing. When their parents approached the seminary, the administration informed them that the kids had left for homes around 11:50am. Daira Deenpanah police registered a case and started searching for the alleged abductors. However, the police team headed by Najeeb Khan managed to recover the kids safely from Kot Sultan.
The students are stated to be aged 10 to 13 years. The police are investigating the alleged abductors. DPO Raza Safdar Kazmi appreciated the performance of the police team for the immediate recovery of the kids.
TWO KILLED, SIX INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP
Two persons including a woman were killed while another six sustained injuries in a collision between a speeding car and motorcycle-rickshaw near Head Muhammadwala at Chenab Bridge on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family was on the way to Head Muhammadwala on a motorcycle-rickshaw when a speeding car collided with it at Chenab Bridge.