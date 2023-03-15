Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have recovered four kids alleg­edly abducted by unknown out­laws within a short span of eight hours, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, four kids namely Kashif son of Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Waseem son of Kaleem Ullah, Muhammad Kam­ran son of Wahid Bukash, Shahzeb son of Rab Nawaz, students of a religious seminary, went missing. When their parents approached the seminary, the administration informed them that the kids had left for homes around 11:50am. Daira Deenpanah police regis­tered a case and started searching for the alleged abductors. Howev­er, the police team headed by Na­jeeb Khan managed to recover the kids safely from Kot Sultan.

The students are stated to be aged 10 to 13 years. The police are investigating the alleged ab­ductors. DPO Raza Safdar Kazmi appreciated the performance of the police team for the immediate recovery of the kids.

TWO KILLED, SIX INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

Two persons including a wom­an were killed while another six sustained injuries in a collision between a speeding car and mo­torcycle-rickshaw near Head Mu­hammadwala at Chenab Bridge on Tuesday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family was on the way to Head Muhammadwala on a motor­cycle-rickshaw when a speeding car collided with it at Chenab Bridge.