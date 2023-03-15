MARDAN      -     According to sources, the Khyber  Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department has  launched an investigation into the suspected corruption  in the building of funeral prayer sites (Janaza  Gah) in provincial constituency PK-50-Mardan-3.

It should be mentioned that Atif Khan, a former  provincial minister, won two elections from this  province. Funeral worship locations have begun to  be built in Atif Khan’s district.

According to additional sources, information regarding  the alleged corruption in the building of funeral  prayer locations in PK-50 was published in a  number of publications.

Sources also stated that the endeavour cost 21  crore rupees. The Tehsil Municipal Administration  (TMA) tehsil Mardan office was visited by the anti-  corruption department squad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,  according to sources.  According to additional sources, the anti-corruption  squad seized the file pertaining to the development  of funeral prayer locations in the PK-50.

