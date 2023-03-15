Share:

MARDAN - According to sources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department has launched an investigation into the suspected corruption in the building of funeral prayer sites (Janaza Gah) in provincial constituency PK-50-Mardan-3.

It should be mentioned that Atif Khan, a former provincial minister, won two elections from this province. Funeral worship locations have begun to be built in Atif Khan’s district.

According to additional sources, information regarding the alleged corruption in the building of funeral prayer locations in PK-50 was published in a number of publications.

Sources also stated that the endeavour cost 21 crore rupees. The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) tehsil Mardan office was visited by the anti- corruption department squad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to sources. According to additional sources, the anti-corruption squad seized the file pertaining to the development of funeral prayer locations in the PK-50.