Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five accused to police on a 14-day physical remand in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case. Earlier, the police pro­duced the accused, Raja Sha­keel, Muhammad Jahanzaib, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq, before ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan. The investiga­tion officer pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investiga­tions. He submitted that the accused had conceded their guilt in a statement under Sec­tion 164 before a judicial mag­istrate and admitted that the PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah was killed after being hit by their vehicle. However, Ad­vocate Rana Intizar represent­ed the accused and opposed the remand plea. Subsequent­ly, the court accepted the plea of the investigation officer and handed over the accused to police on a 14-day physical remand. The court ordered the police to produce the ac­cused on expiry of the remand term. The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for killing the PTI worker in a road accident.