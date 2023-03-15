Share:

LAHORE - A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office in connection with Punjab Culture Day with Care­taker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest, here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Information and Cul­ture Amir Mir presented the traditional turban of Punjab to the CM. CCPO Lahore, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, chief sec­retary, secretary coordination of the Chief Min­ister’s Office, and others were given turbans while deputy commissioner Lahore was given the traditional shawl.

On the occasion, CM said that the colors of Pun­jab’s culture and traditions were heart-warming. Punjab’s culture was loved all over the world, and Punjabis, everywhere, had their unique identity. He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity, and respect were the prominent colors of Punjab’s culture. The scent of love, hospitality, and ethics comes from Punjab’s soil, he noted. He said that every regional color was blended into Punjab’s culture and every color shines in our culture. Pun­jab was the land of lively hearts, he added.

The CM and ministers appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister Amir Mir and the Information and Culture department for celebrating this day.