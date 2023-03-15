Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday extended the deadline for nomination paper filings till March 16 aiming to facilitate candidates vying for provin­cial assembly elections of Punjab province. According to ECP spokesperson, the ex­tension was granted in re­sponse to the demands of candidates and was aimed at providing ample time to complete the nomination process. The ECP has also ex­tended the deadline for filing nomination papers for re­served seats for women and minorities to March 16. Polit­ical parties have been asked to submit their priority lists of candidates separately to the office of the relevant re­turning officer, the provin­cial election commission­er of Punjab. It is important to note that the schedule of elections, which was issued on March 8, would remain unchanged. The polling was set to be held on April 30, and political parties were ex­pected to comply with the ECP’s instructions to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.