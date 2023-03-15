Share:

CHAKRI - A large number of parents of the cadets from all over the country attended the First Annual Parents Day of Rangers Cadet College Chakri.

Maj Gen Muhammad Qaddafi, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), was the chief guest on the occasion. College Principal Brig (Retd) Nadeem Akhtar Hussain SI(M) welcomed the chief guest while a young cadet presented a bouquet to the chief guest.

The event started with the recitation of Holy Quran. Cadet Salaar Saeed recited verses from the Holy Quran. March Past, PT, gymnastic, taekwondo and display of Rangers Exhibition Drill (REDs) were part of the function.

On the occasion, Principal Brig (Retd) Nadeem Akhtar Hussain presented the college annual report.

During prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest distributed prizes among outstanding cadets. Cadet Saad Sultan was declared the best cadet in academics. Cadet Qasim Shehzad received the best sportsman award while Cadet Ahmed Ali Tariq was declared as best cadet of the Year 2023. The most important trophy of the college, the Champion House Trophy was received by Sir Syed House.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the management and authorities of Ranger Cadet College Chakri for the all round academic pursuit & personality grooming of young cadets.