An international expert has emphasized the crucial role of digital technologies and tools for women and girls in agriculture.

The Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Pakistan Florence Rolle highlighted this while speaking at a panel discussion organized by International Water Management Institute in Islamabad.

She said women and girls in agriculture are more impacted by climate change and we need to ensure that they have information on weather, soil quality and crop management through digital technologies.

Rolle said use of mobile phones and other digital platforms would provide smallholder women farmers with the information they need to grow their crops more effectively.