ISLAMABAD-Pharmaceutical industry has sought increase in prices of medicines following massive devaluation of Pakistani currency. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Committee constituted by the Prime Minister on Pharmaceutical Industry’s issues, at Finance Division. The chair was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the country. The chairman PPMA appreciated the decision of the government on resolving the issues of LCs and fixing the price of paracetamol drug. He further sought support of the government for addressing their issues related to price adjustment of drugs affected due to devaluation of Pak rupee.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar acknowledged the contribution of pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolve the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy. Referring the vision of the Prime Minister not to burden the common man, the finance minister emphasized that the government is determined and working hard to address the issues of common man in spite of various economic challenges. The finance minister expressed commitment of the government to provide essential drugs on affordable prices to common man which is their basic right, and assured the pharma delegation to address their issues at earliest. The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical industry within the existing structure.

Federal Minister for Economic Affawirs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to the PM on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman FBR and senior, CEO DRAP and senior officers attended the meeting. While delegation of pharma industry included Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman PPMA, CEO GSK Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons Osman Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeer ul Haq, Zahid Saeed former chairman PPMA, Hamid Raza former chairman PPMA, Shahzad Akram, Vice President FPCCI, ED Pharma Bureau Ms. Ayesha Tammy Haq and others.

Pakistan, Canada discuss ways to promote

cooperation in

trade, investment

High Commissioner of Canada, Ms Leslie Scanlon and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in various avenues and cooperation in a number of fields including trade, investment and climate resilience.

During a call on meeting of the high commissioner with the finance minister, both the sides discussed overall global economic situation as well as economic policies and programmes of the government in Pakistan. According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Ishaq Dar said both the countries were having friendly relations and commended the support of Canadian government for flood affected people. He briefed the envoy about the economic outlook and the challenges being faced by the country, coupled with huge losses due to the devastating floods last year. He further shared that the government with its pragmatic policy decisions had not only arrested the economic decline but was also steering the economy towards stability and growth. He also shared that the government had taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including energy in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increased the revenue generation.

The minister also informed about the talks held with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing program with the fund and fulfill all the international obligations. The minister appreciated the Canadian investments in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance the economic relations between both the countries. On the occasion, Ms. Leslie Scanlon also shared sentiments of deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Canada and said both the countries enjoyed excellent relations and these needed to be further promoted especially on trade, investment and climate resilience. She informed about the newly developed strategy for the region through which Pakistan would be able to access facilities for climate resilience and re-building. She supported the policies and programs of the govt for socio-economic development and economic growth.