ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday formally kick started its golden jubilee celebrations with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani inaugurating a photo exhibition on the occasion. President Dr Arif Alvi has also summoned the special commemorative session of the house for today (Wednesday) to celebrate the golden jubilee of the house. The house will remain in session for three days. In addition to the exhibition, Sanjrani also unveiled the Senate Golden Jubilee Theme Song, which is a testament to the house’s contribution to the democratic process in Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. To further mark this special occasion, chairman Senate announced the issuance of a commemorative coin and postal stamp. “These will serve as lasting reminders of the Senate’s 50-year journey and its important role in the country’s political landscape,” the statement added. Lastly, Chairman Senate Sanjrani planted a sapling in the yard of Parliament House to express the Upper House’s commitment to nurturing and growing democracy in Pakistan. “Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our nation,” said Sanjrani. The Upper House has successfully completed 50 years of its remarkable journey, he added.
