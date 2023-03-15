Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parlia­ment on Tuesday formally kick started its golden jubilee cel­ebrations with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in­augurating a photo exhibition on the occasion. President Dr Arif Alvi has also summoned the special commemora­tive session of the house for today (Wednesday) to celebrate the golden jubilee of the house. The house will remain in ses­sion for three days. In ad­dition to the exhibition, Sanjrani also unveiled the Senate Golden Jubi­lee Theme Song, which is a testament to the house’s contribution to the democratic process in Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. To further mark this spe­cial occasion, chairman Senate announced the issuance of a commemo­rative coin and postal stamp. “These will serve as lasting reminders of the Senate’s 50-year journey and its impor­tant role in the country’s political landscape,” the statement added. Lastly, Chairman Senate San­jrani planted a sapling in the yard of Parliament House to express the Upper House’s commit­ment to nurturing and growing democracy in Pakistan. “Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our na­tion,” said Sanjrani. The Upper House has suc­cessfully completed 50 years of its remarkable journey, he added.