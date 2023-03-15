Share:

Karachi-Sindh Assembly on Tuesday once again witnessed uproar as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers protested against arrest of their colleague Arsalan Taj, who was nabbed by the police in a case pertaining to attack on Deputy Commissioner Office, Keamari.

PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman wanted to move the resolution on the matter but was not allowed by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

At the outset of the proceedings, Sher Zaman stood and sought the Speaker’s permission to speak but his request was turned down by Durrani who assured the PTI parliamentary leader that he would be allowed later. “I will allow you (to speak) but after question hour,” Durrani said and added that he had already summoned report on the PTI lawmaker’s arrest.

On the speaker’s assurance, the PTI members took their seats and waited for question hour to complete to raise the matter once again. Soon after question hour, Sher Zaman rose as he wanted to table a resolution to condemn arrest of Arsalan Taj but was refrained by the Speaker.

“I have allowed you to speak on a point of order and not to move the resolution,” Durrani reminded Sher Zaman and asked him go on with a point of order or sit down. The PTI parliamentary leader said that police raided Arsalan Taj’s residence in the wee hours without arrest warrant and took him into custody.

The Speaker once again turned off Sher Zaman’s microphone and maintained that the PTI legislators had already raised the matter with him in the chamber. Durrani said that he had summoned report from the Assembly secretary, adding that he was also intimated about the arrest of the MPA as required under rules. On the PTI request for issuance of Arsalan Taj’s production order, Durrani said that he would make a decision after getting the report. “Let me get the report and go through it,” the Speaker added.

The protesting PTI members then gathered in front of the Speaker’s rostrum and started chanting slogans. They demanded immediate release of their colleague Arsalan Taj.

In the meantime, Speaker Durrani also called the pre-budget discussion but the ‘hullabaloo’ did not let any of the members to speak as the noise was too high, making the chair to adjourn the house to Wednesday (today).

Earlier during question hour, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that as many as 1,324 out of over 800 ‘absconder’ teachers were removed from services for remaining absent for three consecutive months.

He said that there were over 56,000 ‘habitual absentee’ teachers who attended schools either once or two or three times a month, adding that 885 were given minor penalties such as censure and forfeiting of increment.

To a supplementary question, he said that 50 percent students were out of schools as around 19,000 schools had been completely devastated during the floods 2022.

To another question, the minister said that they are working on expansion of NITB application for attendance of teachers across the province. He said that currently, the NITB application was being used in seven districts including Hyderabad, Matiari, Kashmore and Qambar-Shahdadkot on pilot basis.