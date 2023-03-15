Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise has reportedly been denied helicopter landings on Svalbard, the Arctic Archipelago, for the shooting of upcoming action film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two. Cruise, 60, who missed the 2023 Oscars ceremony amid his busy shooting schedules for MI: 8, had sought permission for 30 landings on the Artic Island. However, the Top Gun: Maverick star was denied the request as the authorities in Norwegian territory of Svalbard said the helicopter will disturb the local wildlife. According to The Times, the production company PolarX asked for 30 landing permits for filming in areas St. Jonsfjorden, Negribreen, Linnevatnet and Adventdalen till April 9. Kristin Heggelund, who heads the local environment department, said it aimed to “preserve a virtually untouched environment in Svalbard,” the Telegraph reported. She added, “All passage in Svalbard shall take place in a way that does not result in unnecessary disturbance to humans or animals.” Cruise starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 14.