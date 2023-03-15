MULTAN - A two-day South Punjab Literary and Cultural Festival will be organised from March 17 with a series of colourful programmes.
The festival will begin with the inauguration of spring flowers show at Qasim Bagh Fort and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar will open the exhibition and handicrafts.
On the same day, Prof Asad Areeb will deliver a lecture on “Multan Bazyaft” at Multan Tea House at 3pm. A dialogue with living legend singer Surriya Multanikr and Rahat Multanikr will be held at Multan Arts Council at 4pm, while poetic sitting will be organised at 6pm.
Aziz Shahid, Mahmood Qalandri, Amanullah Arshad, Aamir Sohail, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Dr Shakeel Patafi, Prof Naseem Shahid, Hatim Baloch and other famous poets will participate in mushaira. Qawali Night will also be held at 8.30pm at Multan Arts Council.
On 18th March, Dr Anwaar Ahmed and Asghar Nadeem Syed will be the guest at Multan Tea House at 3pm to discuss the civilisation, culture and history of South Punjab while there will be an evening with Gul-i-Naukhaiz Akhtar at Multan Tea House at 4pm. Comedy Show will be held at 5pm while Musical and Sufi Night will be held at 8pm at Multan Arts Council.
On the same evening, Sufi and Music Night will be organised at Multan Arts Council. A meeting was in this connection was held on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar in order to review the arrangements of the festival.
Addressing the meeting, he said that personalities of South Punjab associated with literature, art and culture will be invited in the festival.
He said festival would also provide an opportunity for people to have fun. Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Deputy Secretary Zahid Mehmood and additional and deputy secretaries of Administrative Department of Higher Education, Housing, Local Government, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, besides officers of Punjab Police and traffic police.
ADDITIONAL SECRETARY FOR EXPEDITING ACTION TO ADDRESS PUBLIC COMPLAINTS
South Punjab Additional Secretary Mohammad Farooq Dogar instructed the officers concerned to expedite action for the redressal of public grievances.
While chairing a meeting to review action on public complaints, he said implementation of good governance was the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat. He said Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar desired to resolve public grievances within the given time frame.
He said the performance of the administration of the districts was evaluated through various indicators including implementation of public complaints.
He said the records would be updated after resolving complaints in order to gather correct data to meet the target.
The additional secretary praised the administration of Sahiwal and Khanewal for resolving public complaints registered with them on time.
Section Officer Wajiha Rasool Khan, while giving a briefing, said about 226 public complaints were forwarded to commissioners and deputy commissioners belonging to all districts of Southern Punjab.
Deputy Secretary Coordination Ali Atif Butar and Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor among focal persons of the districts of South Punjab were also present in the meeting.