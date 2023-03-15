Share:

MULTAN - A two-day South Punjab Liter­ary and Cultural Festival will be organised from March 17 with a series of colourful programmes.

The festival will begin with the inauguration of spring flow­ers show at Qasim Bagh Fort and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar will open the exhibition and handicrafts.

On the same day, Prof Asad Areeb will deliver a lecture on “Multan Bazyaft” at Multan Tea House at 3pm. A dialogue with living legend singer Sur­riya Multanikr and Rahat Mul­tanikr will be held at Multan Arts Council at 4pm, while po­etic sitting will be organised at 6pm.

Aziz Shahid, Mahmood Qa­landri, Amanullah Arshad, Aamir Sohail, Nawazish Ali Nadeem, Dr Shakeel Patafi, Prof Naseem Shahid, Hatim Baloch and other famous poets will participate in mushaira. Qawali Night will also be held at 8.30pm at Multan Arts Council.

On 18th March, Dr Anwaar Ahmed and Asghar Nadeem Syed will be the guest at Mul­tan Tea House at 3pm to discuss the civilisation, culture and his­tory of South Punjab while there will be an evening with Gul-i-Naukhaiz Akhtar at Multan Tea House at 4pm. Comedy Show will be held at 5pm while Musi­cal and Sufi Night will be held at 8pm at Multan Arts Council.

On the same evening, Sufi and Music Night will be organised at Multan Arts Council. A meeting was in this connection was held on Tuesday, under the chair­manship of Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Fa­rooq Dogar in order to review the arrangements of the festival.

Addressing the meeting, he said that personalities of South Punjab associated with litera­ture, art and culture will be in­vited in the festival.

He said festival would also provide an opportunity for people to have fun. Among oth­ers, the meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Qamar-ul-Zaman Qaisrani, Deputy Secretary Za­hid Mehmood and additional and deputy secretaries of Ad­ministrative Department of Higher Education, Housing, Lo­cal Government, Primary and Secondary Healthcare, besides officers of Punjab Police and traffic police.

ADDITIONAL SECRETARY FOR EXPEDITING ACTION TO ADDRESS PUBLIC COMPLAINTS

South Punjab Additional Sec­retary Mohammad Farooq Dog­ar instructed the officers con­cerned to expedite action for the redressal of public grievances.

While chairing a meeting to review action on public com­plaints, he said implementation of good governance was the top priority of the South Punjab Secretariat. He said Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar desired to resolve public grievances within the given time frame.

He said the performance of the administration of the districts was evaluated through various indicators including implemen­tation of public complaints.

He said the records would be updated after resolving com­plaints in order to gather cor­rect data to meet the target.

The additional secretary praised the administration of Sahiwal and Khanewal for re­solving public complaints regis­tered with them on time.

Section Officer Wajiha Rasool Khan, while giving a briefing, said about 226 public com­plaints were forwarded to com­missioners and deputy commis­sioners belonging to all districts of Southern Punjab.

Deputy Secretary Coordina­tion Ali Atif Butar and Deputy Secretary Admin Abdul Saboor among focal persons of the dis­tricts of South Punjab were also present in the meeting.