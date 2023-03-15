Share:

QUETTA - At least two people died and seven others injured after an explosion near a vehicle at Do Talwar Chowk area Khuzdar Town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the blast of an im­provised explosive device (IED) occurred near the vehicle at Do-Talwar Chowk. As a result, two peo­ple namely Haji Aman Ullah and Naveed died on the spot while seven people received injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hos­pital where the injured treatments were started.

The injured included Abdullah Zehri, Ali Ahmed, Shahzad Ahmed, Sharif Ullah, Mumtaz, Imran and Muhammad Hanif. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the comple­tion of medico formalities. Law enforcement agen­cies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.